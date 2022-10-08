First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.66

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.66 and traded as low as $32.28. First Mid Bancshares shares last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 19,344 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMBH shares. Stephens upped their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $653.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.63 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 25.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

