First PREMIER Bank Increases Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

LIT opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

