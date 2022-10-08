First PREMIER Bank Invests $55,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBAX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $555,000.

NYSEARCA BBAX opened at $43.44 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $57.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84.

