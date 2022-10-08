First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $5.52. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 56,325 shares.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 32.3% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

