First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.09

Shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $5.52. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 56,325 shares.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
