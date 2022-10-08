Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Cap of $35.93 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Flamingo has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $35.93 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00011328 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

About Flamingo

FLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @flamingofinance. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo (FLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Neo platform. Flamingo has a current supply of 312,284,062. The last known price of Flamingo is 0.11516426 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $6,655,958.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flamingo.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

