Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Down 0.7%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Fletcher Building Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0459 dividend. This is an increase from Fletcher Building’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

