Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £103.15 ($124.64) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a fifty-two week high of £146.85 ($177.44). The stock has a market cap of £18.14 billion and a PE ratio of -43.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £101 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,073.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

