FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Cut to $40.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FORM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of FORM opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.27. FormFactor has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $47.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

