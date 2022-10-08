Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Edward Jones cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,998 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 33.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 61.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Fortis by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,935,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,811,000 after acquiring an additional 512,100 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FTS opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.33%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

