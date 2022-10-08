Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Lifted by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 4.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $36,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after acquiring an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,271,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $26,044,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,758. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.