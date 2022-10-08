French Connection Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FCF)

French Connection Finance (FCF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One French Connection Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, French Connection Finance has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. French Connection Finance has a total market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $18,172.00 worth of French Connection Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

French Connection Finance Profile

French Connection Finance launched on August 18th, 2021. French Connection Finance’s total supply is 90,860,060,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,838,374,625 tokens. French Connection Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@fcf. French Connection Finance’s official Twitter account is @fcf_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for French Connection Finance is https://reddit.com/r/frenchconnectiontoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. French Connection Finance’s official website is frenchconnection.finance.

Buying and Selling French Connection Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “French Connection Finance (FCF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. French Connection Finance has a current supply of 90,860,060,268.08 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of French Connection Finance is 0.00008747 USD and is down -7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $45,032.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frenchconnection.finance/.”

