FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87. Approximately 1,939 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.