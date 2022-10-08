FUTURECOIN Price Hits $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (FUTURE)

FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One FUTURECOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURECOIN has traded down 5% against the dollar. FUTURECOIN has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $85,090.00 worth of FUTURECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURECOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About FUTURECOIN

FUTURECOIN launched on February 8th, 2022. FUTURECOIN’s total supply is 119,680,000 tokens. FUTURECOIN’s official Twitter account is @efuturecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURECOIN is e-futurecoin.com.

FUTURECOIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FUTURECOIN (FUTURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FUTURECOIN has a current supply of 119,680,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FUTURECOIN is 0.02690189 USD and is down -28.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $4,602.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://e-futurecoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.