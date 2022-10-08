FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Aisin Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aisin in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share.

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Aisin has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

