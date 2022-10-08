GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of GAMCO Investors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. GAMCO Investors has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 73.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.