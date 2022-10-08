GamesPad Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (GMPD)

GamesPad (GMPD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One GamesPad token can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GamesPad has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. GamesPad has a market cap of $1.01 million and $12,016.00 worth of GamesPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GamesPad

GamesPad’s genesis date was December 19th, 2021. GamesPad’s total supply is 494,932,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,400,712 tokens. GamesPad’s official message board is medium.com/gamespad. GamesPad’s official Twitter account is @gamespad_vc and its Facebook page is accessible here. GamesPad’s official website is gamespad.io.

Buying and Selling GamesPad

According to CryptoCompare, “GamesPad (GMPD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GamesPad has a current supply of 494,932,275.91 with 67,400,712 in circulation. The last known price of GamesPad is 0.01476735 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $33,745.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamespad.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamesPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamesPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamesPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

