Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 245.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 69,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $137.09. 1,773,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,991. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.