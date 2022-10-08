GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.27. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. Equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 85.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

