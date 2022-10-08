GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.32.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 68.93%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

