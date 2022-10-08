Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

DNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at $414,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 788,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,092 over the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.