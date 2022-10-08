Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Glaukos by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.