Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $481,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $322,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,228 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 740,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

