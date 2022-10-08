GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $149,856.63 and approximately $98.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,517.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00273551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00140440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00756810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00603835 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00251246 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is https://reddit.com/r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @globalboost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BSTY through the process of mining. GlobalBoost-Y has a current supply of 17,950,578.711382. The last known price of GlobalBoost-Y is 0.0083834 USD and is down -15.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $95.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://globalboost-y.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

