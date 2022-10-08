GMX (GMX) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GMX (GMX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.37 or 0.00238033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $370.51 million and $5.51 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX (GMX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. GMX has a current supply of 8,648,199.74 with 7,990,696 in circulation. The last known price of GMX is 42.55041828 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $23,124,880.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gmx.io/.”

