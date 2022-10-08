Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0004

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $70,586.45 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose (GOLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Golden Goose has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 165,994,208.90004912 in circulation. The last known price of Golden Goose is 0.0004207 USD and is down -12.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $357.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goldengoose.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

