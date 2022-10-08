Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $816.93

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 816.93 ($9.87) and traded as low as GBX 562 ($6.79). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 572 ($6.91), with a volume of 12,776 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.73 million and a PE ratio of 3,166.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 658.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 814.13.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £15,100 ($18,245.53).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

