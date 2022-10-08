Grave (GRVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.53 Million

Grave (GRVE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Grave has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grave has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $12,002.00 worth of Grave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Grave Token Profile

Grave launched on February 28th, 2022. Grave’s total supply is 45,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,198,000 tokens. Grave’s official Twitter account is @croskullnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grave’s official message board is medium.com/@croskullnft. The official website for Grave is croskull.com.

Grave Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grave (GRVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. Grave has a current supply of 45,990,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grave is 0.15982218 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,061.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://croskull.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.