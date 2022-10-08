Grizzly Honey Price Tops $57.66 on Top Exchanges (GHNY)

Grizzly Honey (GHNY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Grizzly Honey token can currently be purchased for $57.66 or 0.00295997 BTC on exchanges. Grizzly Honey has a total market cap of $36.06 million and $2.39 million worth of Grizzly Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grizzly Honey has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grizzly Honey

Grizzly Honey launched on August 8th, 2022. Grizzly Honey’s total supply is 854,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,438 tokens. The Reddit community for Grizzly Honey is https://reddit.com/r/grizzlyfi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grizzly Honey is medium.com/@grizzly.fi. Grizzly Honey’s official Twitter account is @grizzlyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grizzly Honey is www.grizzly.fi.

Buying and Selling Grizzly Honey

According to CryptoCompare, “Grizzly Honey (GHNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Grizzly Honey has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Grizzly Honey is 60.93813417 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,141,912.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grizzly.fi.”

