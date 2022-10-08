GRN (G) One Day Volume Tops $1.58 Million

GRN (G) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One GRN token can currently be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. GRN has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and $1.58 million worth of GRN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GRN has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About GRN

GRN launched on February 14th, 2022. GRN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. GRN’s official Twitter account is @grngrid. GRN’s official website is grngrid.com.

Buying and Selling GRN

According to CryptoCompare, “GRN (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. GRN has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GRN is 0.08741767 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $470,914.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grngrid.com/.”

