GSK (LON:GSK) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,720 ($20.78).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,342.60 ($16.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £54.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,177.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,407.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,620.82. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

