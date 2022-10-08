H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.53. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 5,815 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $144.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

