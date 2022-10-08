Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,616. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

