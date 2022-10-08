Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 987 ($11.93).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total value of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 870 ($10.51) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 878.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 881.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,925.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 8,695.65%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

