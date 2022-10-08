Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.28 on Friday. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 432.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 247,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

