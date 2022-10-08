Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.
Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.
