Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Trading Down 1.2%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.66 and last traded at C$7.70. Approximately 184,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 204,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.20.
