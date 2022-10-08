Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.55.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

