Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 14,060 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,575,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,669,996.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of TOI stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.61. 66,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,935. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

