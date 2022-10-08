Head-To-Head Analysis: Happiness Development Group (HAPP) & Its Peers

Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) is one of 55 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Happiness Development Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Happiness Development Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Happiness Development Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Development Group $89.49 million -$49.19 million 0.31 Happiness Development Group Competitors $246.05 million -$81.49 million -7.93

Happiness Development Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Happiness Development Group. Happiness Development Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Happiness Development Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Development Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.3% of Happiness Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Development Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Development Group N/A N/A N/A Happiness Development Group Competitors 556.57% -6.44% 129.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Happiness Development Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Happiness Development Group Competitors 178 509 648 40 2.40

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 177.90%. Given Happiness Development Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Happiness Development Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Happiness Development Group competitors beat Happiness Development Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Biotech Group Limited and changed its name to Happiness Development Group Limited in October 2022. Happiness Development Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.