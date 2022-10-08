Head to Head Survey: Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) versus TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 33.38% N/A N/A TC Bancshares 15.76% 3.02% 0.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $21.00 million 2.36 $7.30 million $5.72 7.17 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.59 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, and small business administration loans. The company also offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, it provides various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated five full-service offices in Huntington; 2 offices in Warsaw; and 2 offices in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

