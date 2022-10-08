Hector Network (HEC) Price Reaches $8.64

Hector Network (HEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Hector Network has a total market capitalization of $20.72 million and $509,459.00 worth of Hector Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hector Network has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Hector Network token can now be bought for about $8.64 or 0.00044312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Hector Network

Hector Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Hector Network’s total supply is 2,845,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,399,127 tokens. The official website for Hector Network is hector.network. Hector Network’s official Twitter account is @hector_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hector Network’s official message board is medium.com/@hector_network. The Reddit community for Hector Network is https://reddit.com/r/hectordao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hector Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hector Network (HEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hector Network has a current supply of 2,845,689 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hector Network is 8.67408344 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $489,092.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hector.network.”

