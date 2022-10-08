HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €20.62 ($21.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of €25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.82. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.