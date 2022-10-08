HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

