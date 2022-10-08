Herbee (BEE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Herbee (BEE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Herbee has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $541,736.00 worth of Herbee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Herbee token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Herbee has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Herbee alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,317.87 or 0.99972097 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022392 BTC.

Herbee Profile

Herbee (BEE) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Herbee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for Herbee is www.herbee.co.kr. Herbee’s official Twitter account is @herbeecoin.

Buying and Selling Herbee

According to CryptoCompare, “Herbee (BEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Herbee has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Herbee is 0.34942199 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $101,409.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.herbee.co.kr/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Herbee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Herbee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Herbee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Herbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Herbee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.