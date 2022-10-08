Heron Bay Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 49,749 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 371,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,564. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.