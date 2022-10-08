Heron Bay Capital Management Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.9% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $120,251,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.41. 545,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.95. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

