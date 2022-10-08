Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 1,196 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.7% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 503,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 192,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 32,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 52,304,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,425,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

