HEX Price Hits $0.0332 on Top Exchanges (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. HEX has a total market cap of $18.98 billion and approximately $8.79 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009301 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About HEX

HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEX (HEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. HEX has a current supply of 633,542,658,973 with 173,411,074,413.06497 in circulation. The last known price of HEX is 0.03315794 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $4,911,004.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.