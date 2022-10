Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.60

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($3.62) and traded as low as GBX 299.40 ($3.62). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.62), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares trading hands.

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 299.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Company Profile

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the gold mining operations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. The company's Gold Production of Khabarovsk Region segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

