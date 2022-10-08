HKD.com DAO Price Hits $1.99 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, HKD.com DAO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. HKD.com DAO has a market cap of $895.59 million and approximately $12,137.00 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HKD.com DAO token can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00009851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HKD.com DAO

HKD.com DAO launched on February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/en/dao.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HKD.com DAO (HDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. HKD.com DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HKD.com DAO is 1.99020821 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hkd.com/en/dao.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

